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2025 Hyundai Tucson

3,504 KM

Details Features

$34,809

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

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14284115

2025 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

Location

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

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$34,809

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
3,504KM
VIN 5NMJBCDE9SH511005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shimmering Silv
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H3204
  • Mileage 3,504 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Sway Control

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
turn-by-turn navigation directions

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy city: 9.7L/100 km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 7.7L/100 km
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Exterior height: 1,685mm (66.3)
Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Fuel tank capacity: 54.0L
Rear legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Rear headroom: 1,002mm (39.4)
Exterior body width: 1,865mm (73.4)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) warning
Drive type: HTRAC all-wheel
Fuel economy combined: 8.8L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 210mm (8.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,422mm (56.0)
Exterior length: 4,640mm (182.7)
Front headroom: 1,019mm (40.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9)
Front hiproom: 1,385mm (54.5)
Wheelbase: 2,755mm (108.5)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Internet access capable: BlueLink
Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00)
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Passenger volume: 3,065L (108.2 cu.ft.)
Engine litres: 2.5L
Exterior parking camera rear: Rear View Monitor (RVM) yes
Front shoulder room: 1,464mm (57.6)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,100RPM
Curb weight: 1,573kg (3,468lbs)
GVWR: 2,160kg (4,762lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian, Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection mitigation w/left turn assist
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,095 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,119 L (75 cu.ft.)
Hybrid electric powertrain type: none
Hybrid system combined power torque: none
Electric motor horsepower: none
Hybrid system net power: none
Electric motor 1 torque: none

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

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613-706-XXXX

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613-706-9812

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$34,809

+ taxes & licensing>

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

2025 Hyundai Tucson