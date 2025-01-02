2025 Infiniti QX60

Menu
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging Pad, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation</b><br> <br> <br> <br> With roomy seating and comfortable ride, this Infiniti QX60 is a good choice for a family-oriented, seven-passenger luxury crossover. <br> <br>This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Dont let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential.<br> <br> This graph shadow me SUV has an automatic transmission.<br> <br> Our QX60s trim level is PURE. This luxurious SUV is decked with great standard features such as a dual-panel glass sunroof with a power sunshade, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, leather-trimmed heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone front climate control. Infotainment duties are handled by a 12.3-inch display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, which is paired with a 9-speaker audio setup. Additional features include lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, blind spot warning, and mobile device wireless charging. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.<br><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/> 3.99% financing for 84 months. <br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$466.67</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 3.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $921 and licensing fees ). Incentives expire 2025-01-02. See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

