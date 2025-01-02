$64,614+ tax & licensing
2025 Infiniti QX60
PURE
2025 Infiniti QX60
PURE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$64,614
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50KM
VIN 5N1AL1ES2SC342705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graph Shadow Me
- Interior Colour GRAPH LTH-APPOINTED
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging Pad, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation
With roomy seating and comfortable ride, this Infiniti QX60 is a good choice for a family-oriented, seven-passenger luxury crossover.
This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential.
This graph shadow me SUV has an automatic transmission.
Our QX60's trim level is PURE. This luxurious SUV is decked with great standard features such as a dual-panel glass sunroof with a power sunshade, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, leather-trimmed heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone front climate control. Infotainment duties are handled by a 12.3-inch display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, which is paired with a 9-speaker audio setup. Additional features include lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, blind spot warning, and mobile device wireless charging. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
3.99% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $466.67 with $0 down for 84 months @ 3.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $921 and licensing fees ). Incentives expire 2025-01-02. See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$64,614
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2025 Infiniti QX60