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2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee L
2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee L
Location
Southbank Dodge
1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1
613-731-1970
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
18,147KM
VIN 1C4RJKEG4S8684626
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,147 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Southbank Dodge
1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1
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Southbank Dodge
613-731-1970
2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee L