2025 Jeep Wrangler
Sport - Mobile Hotspot - Proximity Key
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
20KM
VIN 1C4PJXAN7SW558314
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 20 KM
Low Mileage, Mobile Hotspot, Proximity Key, Cruise Control, Rear Camera!
A product of tireless innovation and timeless style, this 2025 Wrangler exhilarates with toughness, reliability, and proven capability. This 2025 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 20 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sport. This off-road icon in the Sport trim comes standard with front and rear tow hooks, front fog lamps, and a manual convertible top with fixed rollover protection. Also standard include front and rear illuminated cupholders, air conditioning, an 8-speaker audio system, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5W, with smartphone integration and mobile hotspot internet access. Additional features include cruise control, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Mobile Hotspot, Proximity Key, Cruise Control, Rear Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJXAN7SW558314.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick.
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Mobile hotspot internet access
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Removable Rear Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Proximity Key
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
Tires: 245/75R17 All-Season
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Low-Gloss Black Steel
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Top
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Auxiliary Battery
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
3 Skid Plates
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,313 kgs (5,100 lbs)
240 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
65.9 L Fuel Tank
Stop/Start Dual Battery System
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Radio: Uconnect 5W w/12.3" Display
Mobile hotspot
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2025 Jeep Wrangler