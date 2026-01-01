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2025 Lexus LX 600

20,284 KM

Details Features

$129,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Lexus LX 600

Watch This Vehicle
14419416

2025 Lexus LX 600

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

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Contact Seller

$129,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
20,284KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJAB7CX0S4079629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E10494
  • Mileage 20,284 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
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613-225-1212

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$129,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2025 Lexus LX 600