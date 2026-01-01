$129,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Lexus LX 600
2025 Lexus LX 600
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$129,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
20,284KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJAB7CX0S4079629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E10494
- Mileage 20,284 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
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613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$129,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2025 Lexus LX 600