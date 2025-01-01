$43,938+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4MATIC Coupe - Sunroof - $133.00 /Wk
2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4MATIC Coupe - Sunroof - $133.00 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
613-830-1777
Sale
$43,938
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,305KM
VIN W1K5J4HB7SN526573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PR0130
- Mileage 41,305 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert!
Compare at $45386 - is just $43938!
With all the style and panache of a larger Mercedes in a compact footprint, it doesn't get better than this CLA. This 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With a swooping roofline, attractive styling and a lot of great tech features, this 2025 CLA is a compelling premium sedan. Its striking design and awe-inspiring silhouette combined with the finely crafted interior and excellent on road dynamics make this CLA one of the best cars one can own. A host of advanced infotainment and safety features also cocoon you and yours in refined comfort and peace of mind.This coupe has 41,305 kms. It's polar white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 221HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CLA's trim level is 250 4MATIC Coupe. This amazing compact sedan features great standard equipment including an express open/close panoramic roof with a power sunshade, heated front seats and 40-20-40 folding rear seats all with ARTICO synthetic leather upholstery, LED lights, proximity keyless entry with push button start, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, and remote engine start. Infotainment and connectivity are handled by a 7-inch touchscreen powered by the intuitive MBUX system with 8 speakers. Safety features include active braking assist with autonomous emergency braking, front collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, BabySmart Child Seat sensor, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Led Lights, Proximity Key.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $133.00 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $55328 ). See dealer for details.
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Power Lumbar Support
Immobilizer
remote start
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Power Adjustable Front Passenger's Seat
10.25" Central Media Display
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Manual Cushion Extension
Safety
First Aid Kit
REAR CAMERA
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Pedestrian Braking
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Active Parking Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Exterior
Sunroof
Runflat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Comfort Ride Suspension
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection
51 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.46 Axle Ratio
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Active Blind Spot Assist
Synthetic Leather Seats
Pre-Installation for Live Traffic
DYNAMIC SELECT
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert, Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Remote Releases -Inc: Hands-Free-Access Proximity Cargo Access
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Jeep
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class