2025 Nissan Kicks
SV - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36KM
VIN 3N8AP6CB1SL339540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection!
Compare at $39135 - Our Price is just $37995!
Make the most of every day with the versatile, spirited, and efficient 2025 Kicks. This 2025 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2025 Kicks is here for it.This low mileage SUV has just 36 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Standard features include a heated steering wheel with heated front seats, wireless charging, remote engine start, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors. Also standard is a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Ottawa Nissan
