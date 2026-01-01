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2025 Nissan Rogue
Platinum - Low Mileage
2025 Nissan Rogue
Platinum - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
11,217KM
VIN JN8BT3DD6SW301083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X3741
- Mileage 11,217 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Thrilling power when you need it and long distance efficiency when you don't, this 2025 Rogue has it all covered. This 2025 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2025 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 11,217 km. It's Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Rogue Platinum features a driver's head up display and Bose premium audio, and rewards you with 19-inch alloy wheels, quilted anmd perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a power moonroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control and ProPilot Assist. Also standard include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include HD Enhanced Intelligent Around View Monitoring, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Thrilling power when you need it and long distance efficiency when you don't, this 2025 Rogue has it all covered. This 2025 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2025 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 11,217 km. It's Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Rogue Platinum features a driver's head up display and Bose premium audio, and rewards you with 19-inch alloy wheels, quilted anmd perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a power moonroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control and ProPilot Assist. Also standard include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include HD Enhanced Intelligent Around View Monitoring, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar, memory driver seat and driver seatback pocket
NissanConnect Services w/3-year free trial Tracker System
myQ Connected Garage Garage Door Transmitter
Heated TailorFit Leatherette Steering Wheel
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/55R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 19" Unique Dark Painted Alloy -inc: Machine finished
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
55 L Fuel Tank
4685# Gvwr
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.5L DOHC 12-Valve 3-Cyl DI Turbocharged -inc: Idle Stop/Start (ISS)
Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter and Drive Mode Selector w/terrain mode
5.68 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
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Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2025 Nissan Rogue