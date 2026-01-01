Menu
*** OTTAWAS ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER!! SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Simply put, you will be amazed by the off road characteristics and capabilities found in this like new 2025 Subaru Outback Wilderness!! Finished in Crystal White Pearl with contrasting black soft touch all weather upholstery, incredible Subaru symmetrical all wheel drive, 260 horses under the hood, off road optimized gearing, enhanced dual function X-Mode, off road tuned suspension, 17 alloy wheels, front lower, engine, transmission and rear differential skid plates, full size spare tire, heated rear seats, front view camera, wireless phone charger, fixed ladder-style roof rails with increased load-carrying capacity, LED rear gate light, power moonroof, power tailgate, windshield wiper deicer, dual zone climate control system, leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key with push start button, Subaru side/rear vehicle detection with blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, reverse automatic breaking, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth audio streaming, start/stop function, Eye Sight driver assist technology, LED responsive steering headlamps, LED fog lights, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, backup camera all compliment this truly stunning 2025 Subaru Outback Wilderness. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 45 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2025 Subaru Outback

23,742 KM

$46,950

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Subaru Outback

Wilderness WILDERNESS!! 260HP, ALL WEATHER SURFAC

13499112

2025 Subaru Outback

Wilderness WILDERNESS!! 260HP, ALL WEATHER SURFAC

Import Car Centre

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$46,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,742KM
VIN 4S4BTHTD0S3154329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154329
  • Mileage 23,742 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Import Car Centre

Import Car Centre

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
$46,950

Import Car Centre

613-722-3030

2025 Subaru Outback