$46,950+ taxes & licensing
2025 Subaru Outback
Wilderness WILDERNESS!! 260HP, ALL WEATHER SURFAC
2025 Subaru Outback
Wilderness WILDERNESS!! 260HP, ALL WEATHER SURFAC
Location
Import Car Centre
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$46,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 154329
- Mileage 23,742 KM
Vehicle Description
*** OTTAWAS ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER!! SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Simply put, you will be amazed by the off road characteristics and capabilities found in this like new 2025 Subaru Outback Wilderness!! Finished in Crystal White Pearl with contrasting black soft touch all weather upholstery, incredible Subaru symmetrical all wheel drive, 260 horses under the hood, off road optimized gearing, enhanced dual function X-Mode, off road tuned suspension, 17 alloy wheels, front lower, engine, transmission and rear differential skid plates, full size spare tire, heated rear seats, front view camera, wireless phone charger, fixed ladder-style roof rails with increased load-carrying capacity, LED rear gate light, power moonroof, power tailgate, windshield wiper deicer, dual zone climate control system, leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key with push start button, Subaru side/rear vehicle detection with blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, reverse automatic breaking, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth audio streaming, start/stop function, Eye Sight driver assist technology, LED responsive steering headlamps, LED fog lights, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, backup camera all compliment this truly stunning 2025 Subaru Outback Wilderness. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 45 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Comfort
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Car Centre
Import Car Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-722-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-722-3030