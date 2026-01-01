$61,773+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota 4Runner
TRD SPORT 4X4 | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY
2025 Toyota 4Runner
TRD SPORT 4X4 | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$61,773
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260670
- Mileage 38,168 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD SPORT 4X4 w/ Sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow package, running boards, wireless charger, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth, drive mode selector and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500