Menu
Account
Sign In
TRD SPORT 4X4 w/ Sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow package, running boards, wireless charger, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth, drive mode selector and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2025 Toyota 4Runner

38,168 KM

Details Description

$61,773

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota 4Runner

TRD SPORT 4X4 | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle
14006931.807974640?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=23099

2025 Toyota 4Runner

TRD SPORT 4X4 | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14006931.807974640?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=23099
  2. 14006931
  3. 14006931
  4. 14006931
Contact Seller

$61,773

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
38,168KM
VIN JTEVA5BR6S5005314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 260670
  • Mileage 38,168 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD SPORT 4X4 w/ Sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow package, running boards, wireless charger, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth, drive mode selector and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD SPORT 4X4 | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD SPORT 4X4 | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY 38,168 KM $61,773 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla LE PREMIUM | SUNROOF |HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla LE PREMIUM | SUNROOF |HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS 71,626 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson LUXURY AWD | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson LUXURY AWD | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM 93,206 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$61,773

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2025 Toyota 4Runner