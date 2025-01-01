Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>HUD, Navigation, Premium Audio, Cooled Seats, 360 Camera, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto</b><br> <br> From juggling errands to excursions, this 2025 Toyota Camry is ready to handle all sides of you. This 2025 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>In a world awash in SUVs, the Camry continues to offer the old-school alternative of a competent, comfortable, dependable, economical, low-key midsize family sedan. Engineered for better efficiency, this all-new 2025 Camry features an all-hybrid powertrain that offers a combination of power and fuel efficiency. On the inside, this roomy and comfy sedan is laden with sophisticated tech to elevate your driving experience.This sedan has 16,000 kms. Its heavy metal in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Camrys trim level is XLE. Step up to this Camry XLE and be rewarded with premium JBL audio, inbuilt navigation, ventilated and heated front seats with quilted leather upholstery, a drivers head up display, and a 360 camera system. Additional standard features also include alloy wheels, a dual-panel sunroof, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and an upgraded 12.3-inch infotainment system with Toyota Multimedia, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Toyota Connect services.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/ target=_blank>https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value. <br>We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota. <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2025 Toyota Camry

16,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Toyota Camry

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12249088

2025 Toyota Camry

XLE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,000KM
VIN 4T1DBADK4SU501509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Heavy Metal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0327A
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HUD, Navigation, Premium Audio, Cooled Seats, 360 Camera, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

From juggling errands to excursions, this 2025 Toyota Camry is ready to handle all sides of you. This 2025 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

In a world awash in SUVs, the Camry continues to offer the old-school alternative of a competent, comfortable, dependable, economical, low-key midsize family sedan. Engineered for better efficiency, this all-new 2025 Camry features an all-hybrid powertrain that offers a combination of power and fuel efficiency. On the inside, this roomy and comfy sedan is laden with sophisticated tech to elevate your driving experience.This sedan has 16,000 kms. It's heavy metal in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Camry's trim level is XLE. Step up to this Camry XLE and be rewarded with premium JBL audio, inbuilt navigation, ventilated and heated front seats with quilted leather upholstery, a driver's head up display, and a 360 camera system. Additional standard features also include alloy wheels, a dual-panel sunroof, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and an upgraded 12.3-inch infotainment system with Toyota Multimedia, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Toyota Connect services.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof 81,006 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Odyssey Touring - Cooled Seats - Navigation for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Honda Odyssey Touring - Cooled Seats - Navigation 83,476 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FWD - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FWD - Heated Seats 70,388 KM $19,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-8088

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-8088

Contact Seller
2025 Toyota Camry