$46,740+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Toyota Camry
XSE - $319 B/W
2025 Toyota Camry
XSE - $319 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$46,740
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50KM
VIN 4T1DBADK8SU033154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK, SPORTS LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
HUD, Navigation, Premium Audio, Cooled Seats, 360 Camera, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
TEXT US DIRECTLY FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 613-704-7598.
Many midsize sedans have tried to emulate the Toyota Camry for a good reason: it's simply the best.
In a world awash in SUVs, the Camry continues to offer the old-school alternative of a competent, comfortable, dependable, economical, low-key midsize family sedan. Engineered for better efficiency, this all-new 2025 Camry features an all-hybrid powertrain that offers a combination of power and fuel efficiency. On the inside, this roomy and comfy sedan is laden with sophisticated tech to elevate your driving experience.
This midnight black metallic sedan has an automatic transmission.
Our Camry's trim level is XSE. This range-topping Camry XSE features 19-inch alloy wheels, premium JBL audio, inbuilt navigation, ventilated and heated front seats with sport leather upholstery, a driver's head up display, and a 360 camera system. Additional standard features also include alloy wheels, a dual-panel sunroof, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and an upgraded 12.3-inch infotainment system with Toyota Multimedia, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Toyota Connect services. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
6.39% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $318.83 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.39% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). Incentives expire 2025-09-02. See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
TEXT US DIRECTLY FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 613-704-7598.
Many midsize sedans have tried to emulate the Toyota Camry for a good reason: it's simply the best.
In a world awash in SUVs, the Camry continues to offer the old-school alternative of a competent, comfortable, dependable, economical, low-key midsize family sedan. Engineered for better efficiency, this all-new 2025 Camry features an all-hybrid powertrain that offers a combination of power and fuel efficiency. On the inside, this roomy and comfy sedan is laden with sophisticated tech to elevate your driving experience.
This midnight black metallic sedan has an automatic transmission.
Our Camry's trim level is XSE. This range-topping Camry XSE features 19-inch alloy wheels, premium JBL audio, inbuilt navigation, ventilated and heated front seats with sport leather upholstery, a driver's head up display, and a 360 camera system. Additional standard features also include alloy wheels, a dual-panel sunroof, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and an upgraded 12.3-inch infotainment system with Toyota Multimedia, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Toyota Connect services. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
6.39% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $318.83 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.39% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). Incentives expire 2025-09-02. See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Kia Sportage - Low Mileage 23,270 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Toyota Camry XSE - $319 B/W 50 KM $46,740 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL FWD - Heated Seats 196,218 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$46,740
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2025 Toyota Camry