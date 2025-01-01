$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Camry
SE Upgrade - Moonroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,808KM
VIN 4T1DBADK9SU003273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1989
- Mileage 51,808 KM
Vehicle Description
Moonroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection!
From juggling errands to excursions, this 2025 Toyota Camry is ready to handle all sides of you. This 2025 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
In a world awash in SUVs, the Camry continues to offer the old-school alternative of a competent, comfortable, dependable, economical, low-key midsize family sedan. Engineered for better efficiency, this all-new 2025 Camry features an all-hybrid powertrain that offers a combination of power and fuel efficiency. On the inside, this roomy and comfy sedan is laden with sophisticated tech to elevate your driving experience.This sedan has 51,808 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 232HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camry's trim level is SE Upgrade. This Camry SE Upgrade steps things up with a power moonroof and 18-inch alloy wheels, along with a hybrid powertrain, heated front seats with a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Toyota Multimedia, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Toyota Connect services. Safety features also include blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and collision mitigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Safety Connect w/1-year trial Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support and 6-way manual passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Evasion Assist
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Windows
MOONROOF
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Tires: P235/45R18
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Black Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
3.29 axle ratio
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
49 L Fuel Tank
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery
Engine: 2.5L Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V -inc: D-4S dual-injection w/VVT-iE and VVT-i and Toyota Hybrid System 5th generation (THS 5)
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
2025 Toyota Camry