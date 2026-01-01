Menu
2025 Toyota Corolla

44,154 KM

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid SE This vehicle is currently in transit and is expected to be available within 5–10 business days.

13481014

2025 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid SE This vehicle is currently in transit and is expected to be available within 5–10 business days.

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,154KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDBDMHE1SJ012398

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10332
  • Mileage 44,154 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2025 Toyota Corolla