$27,283+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Corolla
LE UPGRADE |SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS
2025 Toyota Corolla
LE UPGRADE |SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$27,283
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,936 KM
Vehicle Description
LE W/ UPGRADE PACKAGE!! Sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 16-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, proactive driving assist, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, wireless charger, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500