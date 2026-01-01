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LE W/ UPGRADE PACKAGE!! Sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 16-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, proactive driving assist, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, wireless charger, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2025 Toyota Corolla

50,936 KM

Details Description

$27,283

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE |SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14184148

2025 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE |SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14184148
  2. 14184148
  3. 14184148
  4. 14184148
  5. 14184148
Contact Seller

$27,283

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,936KM
VIN 5YFB4MDE0SP304254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,936 KM

Vehicle Description

LE W/ UPGRADE PACKAGE!! Sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 16-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, proactive driving assist, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, wireless charger, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$27,283

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2025 Toyota Corolla