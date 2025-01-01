$64,498+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander
Hybrid Limited - $449 B/W
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander
Hybrid Limited - $449 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$64,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,589KM
VIN 5TDACAB55SS053416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L2017
- Mileage 9,589 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats!
Compare at $67078 - Our Live Market Price is just $64498!
This Grand Highlander is filled with thoughtful features that make every drive easier. This 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Grand Highlander has been engineered with a plethora of carefully thought-out convenience features to enhance every drive, regardless of the distance. The exterior design features a look thats inviting from every angle and sets the tone for whats inside. Its larger silhouette is defined by sharp lines and bold surfaces with distinctive details all aroundfor a presence thats unmistakable.This low mileage SUV has just 9,589 kms. It's blueprint in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 243HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Highlander's trim level is Hybrid Limited. This Grand Highlander Limited trim steps things up with a dual panel glass sunroof, ventilated and heated front seats with premium leather upholstery, a 360-camera system, and a premium 11-speaker JBL Audio setup. Other features include a heated steering wheel, third-row seating, adaptive cruise control, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Infotainment needs are met by a 12.3-inch Toyota Multimedia system with inbuilt navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with Toyota Assistant and Connect Services. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, pre-collision avoidance, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and evasive steering assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $448.59 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/Curve Speed Management
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Rear Cross Traffic Brake (RCTB)
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels: 20" Alloy
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 255/55R20
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
3.64 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED ECVT
Engine: 2.5L I4 Dynamic Force DOHC 16V D-4S -inc: Dual-injection w/VVT-iE and VVT-i and sealed nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) traction battery
6140# Gvwr 690.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
11 Speakers
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
$64,498
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander