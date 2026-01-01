$70,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser
1958
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser
1958
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$70,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
31,964KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEABFAJXSK020087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 66635A
- Mileage 31,964 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
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613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$70,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser