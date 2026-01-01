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2025 Toyota Land Cruiser

31,964 KM

Details Features

$70,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser

1958

Watch This Vehicle
14200817

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser

1958

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

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Contact Seller

$70,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
31,964KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEABFAJXSK020087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 66635A
  • Mileage 31,964 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
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613-225-1212

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$70,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser