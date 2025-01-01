Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Toyota RAV4

99 KM

Details Features

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XSE

Watch This Vehicle
12619503

2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XSE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 12619503
  2. 12619503
  3. 12619503
  4. 12619503
  5. 12619503
  6. 12619503
  7. 12619503
  8. 12619503
  9. 12619503
  10. 12619503
  11. 12619503
  12. 12619503
Contact Seller

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T35WRFVXSW275563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2020 Lexus NX 300 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Lexus NX 300 40,047 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L 24,930 KM $44,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE 49,683 KM $33,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2025 Toyota RAV4