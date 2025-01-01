Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Toyota RAV4

24,998 KM

Details Features

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12941621

2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 12941621
  2. 12941621
  3. 12941621
  4. 12941621
  5. 12941621
  6. 12941621
  7. 12941621
  8. 12941621
  9. 12941621
  10. 12941621
  11. 12941621
  12. 12941621
Contact Seller

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,998KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV8SW271075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10135
  • Mileage 24,998 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2025 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger for sale in Ottawa, ON
2025 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 2,265 KM $58,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla CE 82,275 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate 81,000 KM $33,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2025 Toyota RAV4