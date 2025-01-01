Menu
2025 Toyota RAV4

18,184 KM

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing
13164239

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Used
18,184KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV0SW289358

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,184 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-225-1212

