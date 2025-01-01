$48,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,184KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV0SW289358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,184 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
2025 Toyota RAV4