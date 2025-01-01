$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Sienna
XLE 8-Passenger - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
500KM
VIN 5TDGRKEC3SS261111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 500 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With a spacious interior and comfortable ride, this Toyota Sienna is one of the best minivans on the market. This 2025 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With immense versatility and spaciousness, this 2025 Sienna will inspire you to take on any day and look good while at it. Assertive at every angle, the neatly sculpted body exudes class and sportiness, with a thoughtfully designed interior that offers the ideal balance of function and style. The powertrain delivers proven power and outstanding fuel efficiency, and with a full array of tech and safety features, this 2025 Sienna is ready for whatever comes your way.This low mileage van has just 500 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sienna's trim level is XLE 8-Passenger. This XLE trim adds proximity sliding rear doors, an express open/close glass sunroof, synthetic leather seat upholstery and SiriusXM satellite radio, along with amazing standard features such as an efficient hybrid powertrain, heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, removable 40-20-40 folding split-bench 2nd row and fixed 60-40 split-bench 3rd row seats, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control with rear separate controls, a power liftgate, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 7 USB charging ports. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, forward collision alert, and driver monitoring. Additional features include LED lights with automatic high beams, front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Packages
99
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Wheels w/Locks
Tires: P235/65R17
Proximity Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
soft close
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: TBD
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
GVWR: 2,799 kg (6,170 lbs)
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: drive mode select (sport, eco and normal modes)
692.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE), Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i), Toyota Hybrid System (THS) and direct injection D4-S
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, 4-way power adjustable driver seat lumbar support and 4-way power passenger seat
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
