2025 Toyota Sienna
XSE 7-Passenger AWD - Navigation
Used
5,956KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC6SS192613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cement
- Interior Colour GRAY/BLACK, SPORT SOFTEX SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0109A
- Mileage 5,956 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Synthetic Leather Seats, Hybrid!
With a spacious interior and comfortable ride, this Toyota Sienna is one of the best minivans on the market. This 2025 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With immense versatility and spaciousness, this 2025 Sienna will inspire you to take on any day and look good while at it. Assertive at every angle, the neatly sculpted body exudes class and sportiness, with a thoughtfully designed interior that offers the ideal balance of function and style. The powertrain delivers proven power and outstanding fuel efficiency, and with a full array of tech and safety features, this 2025 Sienna is ready for whatever comes your way.This low mileage van has just 5,956 kms. It's cement in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sienna's trim level is XSE 7-Passenger AWD. Who said minivans can't be sporty? This XSE Sienna rewards you with sport-tuned suspension, inbuilt navigation, unique alloy wheels, a premium audio system and unique exterior styling. Other standard features include proximity sliding rear doors, an express open/close glass sunroof, synthetic leather seat upholstery and SiriusXM satellite radio, along with an efficient hybrid powertrain, heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, 2nd row captain chairs, fixed 60-40 split-bench 3rd row seats, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control with rear separate controls, a power liftgate, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 7 USB charging ports. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, forward collision alert, and driver monitoring. Additional features include LED lights with automatic high beams, front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Synthetic Leather Seats, Hybrid, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Soft Close Doors
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Tires: P235/60R18
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Locks
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Proximity Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Dark Finish Alloy
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: TBD
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,799 kg (6,170 lbs)
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: drive mode select (sport, eco and normal modes)
630.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE), Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i), Toyota Hybrid System (THS) and direct injection D4-S
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Keep Assist
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
A/V remote
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
2 Wireless Headphones
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
12 Speakers
3 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
HYBRID
Blind Spot Detection
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Synthetic Leather Seats
2025 Toyota Sienna