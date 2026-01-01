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2025 Toyota Sienna
LE 8-Passenger AWD - Low Mileage
2025 Toyota Sienna
LE 8-Passenger AWD - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
17,517KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC6SS212276
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,517 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With a spacious interior and comfortable ride, this Toyota Sienna is one of the best minivans on the market. This 2025 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With immense versatility and spaciousness, this 2025 Sienna will inspire you to take on any day and look good while at it. Assertive at every angle, the neatly sculpted body exudes class and sportiness, with a thoughtfully designed interior that offers the ideal balance of function and style. The powertrain delivers proven power and outstanding fuel efficiency, and with a full array of tech and safety features, this 2025 Sienna is ready for whatever comes your way. This low mileage van has just 17,517 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sienna's trim level is LE 8-Passenger AWD. This splendid family hauler is decked with amazing standard features such as an efficient hybrid powertrain, heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, removable 40-20-40 folding split-bench 2nd row and fixed 60-40 split-bench 3rd row seats, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control with rear separate controls, power sliding rear doors with a power liftgate, a 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 7 USB charging ports. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, forward collision alert, and driver monitoring. Additional features include LED lights with automatic high beams, front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
With a spacious interior and comfortable ride, this Toyota Sienna is one of the best minivans on the market. This 2025 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With immense versatility and spaciousness, this 2025 Sienna will inspire you to take on any day and look good while at it. Assertive at every angle, the neatly sculpted body exudes class and sportiness, with a thoughtfully designed interior that offers the ideal balance of function and style. The powertrain delivers proven power and outstanding fuel efficiency, and with a full array of tech and safety features, this 2025 Sienna is ready for whatever comes your way. This low mileage van has just 17,517 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sienna's trim level is LE 8-Passenger AWD. This splendid family hauler is decked with amazing standard features such as an efficient hybrid powertrain, heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, removable 40-20-40 folding split-bench 2nd row and fixed 60-40 split-bench 3rd row seats, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control with rear separate controls, power sliding rear doors with a power liftgate, a 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 7 USB charging ports. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, forward collision alert, and driver monitoring. Additional features include LED lights with automatic high beams, front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2025 Toyota Sienna