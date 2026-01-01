$54,968+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Sienna
XLE HYBRID | 8-PASS |HTD LEATHER |SUNROOF | ALLOYS
2025 Toyota Sienna
XLE HYBRID | 8-PASS |HTD LEATHER |SUNROOF | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$54,968
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,041 KM
Vehicle Description
XLE Hybrid 8-Passenger w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, wireless charger, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, three-zone climate control, rear sunshades, keyless entry w/ push start, power sliding rear doors, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500