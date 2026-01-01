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XLE Hybrid 8-Passenger w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, wireless charger, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, three-zone climate control, rear sunshades, keyless entry w/ push start, power sliding rear doors, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2025 Toyota Sienna

50,041 KM

Details Description Features

$54,968

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota Sienna

XLE HYBRID | 8-PASS |HTD LEATHER |SUNROOF | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14496655

2025 Toyota Sienna

XLE HYBRID | 8-PASS |HTD LEATHER |SUNROOF | ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14496655
  2. 14496655
  3. 14496655
  4. 14496655
  5. 14496655
  6. 14496655
Contact Seller

$54,968

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,041KM
VIN 5TDGRKECXSS245309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,041 KM

Vehicle Description

XLE Hybrid 8-Passenger w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, wireless charger, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, three-zone climate control, rear sunshades, keyless entry w/ push start, power sliding rear doors, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$54,968

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2025 Toyota Sienna