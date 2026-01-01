$51,895+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Tacoma
DOUBLE CAB | HTD SEATS |CARPLAY | ALLOYS | TOW PKG
2025 Toyota Tacoma
DOUBLE CAB | HTD SEATS |CARPLAY | ALLOYS | TOW PKG
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$51,895
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Underground
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 261027
- Mileage 23,995 KM
Vehicle Description
Double Cab 4X4 w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, tow package, 6-foot bed w/ bedliner, bed lights, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500