$44,274+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 2.0 TSI
2025 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 2.0 TSI
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$44,274
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
39,616KM
VIN 1V2KE2CA9SC200465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,616 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Alert, Collision Mitigation
The 2025 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport adapts smoothly from city errands to weekend missions thanks to its flexible usability and modern appeal. This 2025 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
From the outside, the Atlas Cross Sport showcases a bold two-row SUV silhouette, sculpted lines and a commanding stance that merge style with presence. Inside, the cabin offers premium materials, intuitive connectivity and comfortable seating designed with both driver and passengers in mind. With its thoughtful design, smart features and Volkswagens dedication to quality, the Atlas Cross Sport presents itself as a versatile and well-rounded choice in the midsize SUV segment.
This SUV has 39,616 km. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Atlas Cross Sport's trim level is Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 2.0 TSI. Standard features include ventilated and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, Car-Net 4G LTE, remote engine start, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a 12-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, blind spot alert, front and rear parking sensors, and forward collision mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
The 2025 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport adapts smoothly from city errands to weekend missions thanks to its flexible usability and modern appeal. This 2025 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
From the outside, the Atlas Cross Sport showcases a bold two-row SUV silhouette, sculpted lines and a commanding stance that merge style with presence. Inside, the cabin offers premium materials, intuitive connectivity and comfortable seating designed with both driver and passengers in mind. With its thoughtful design, smart features and Volkswagens dedication to quality, the Atlas Cross Sport presents itself as a versatile and well-rounded choice in the midsize SUV segment.
This SUV has 39,616 km. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Atlas Cross Sport's trim level is Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 2.0 TSI. Standard features include ventilated and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, Car-Net 4G LTE, remote engine start, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a 12-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, blind spot alert, front and rear parking sensors, and forward collision mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
6-Way Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Piano Black/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
4-wheel independent suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Regenerative Alternator
3.60 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Front fog lamps
Body-colored door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
TIRES: 20" ALL-SEASON
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
18.6 Gal. Fuel Tank
Travel Assist (semi-automated driving assistance)
VW Car-Net Safe & Secure 5-year Tracker System
Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged -inc: direct fuel injection and start/stop system
5776# Gvwr 1080# Maximum Payload
Radio: MIB3 Composition Media AM/FM/HD -inc: WMA/MP3/FLAC player w/USB-C, 12" touchscreen multi-function center display, voice control, SiriusXM w/360L (w/3-month free trial subscription; 360L services require acceptance of Car-Net terms), 6-speaker so...
Heated & Actively Ventilated Front Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat w/power lumbar support and manually adjustable front passenger seat w/height adjustment
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking) Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning & Autonomous Emergency Braking w/Pedestrian & Cycling Monitoring)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 SE 162,032 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 213,726 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 2.0 TSI 39,616 KM $44,274 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$44,274
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2025 Volkswagen Atlas