This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2025 Volkswagen Golf

3,315 KM

Details Description

$40,992

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Volkswagen Golf

GTI AUTOBAHN | ARRIVING SOON!!

13518713

2025 Volkswagen Golf

GTI AUTOBAHN | ARRIVING SOON!!

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$40,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,315KM
VIN WVWNA7CD2SW238586

  Exterior Colour Oyster Silver Metallic
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 3,315 KM

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$40,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2025 Volkswagen Golf