$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline 4MOTION - Certified
2025 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline 4MOTION - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,927KM
VIN 3VV8C7B27SM028476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B8005
- Mileage 3,927 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!
The 2025 Volkswagen Taos stands out with its confident presence, sculpted exterior and dynamic character that catch the eye on any drive. This 2025 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
From the outside, the 2025 Taos presents sleek body lines, a refreshed front fascia and modern lighting that reflect a confident, urban-ready look. Inside, the cabin features intuitive connectivity, quality materials and seating designed to comfortably accommodate both driver and passengers. With its thoughtful flexibility, smart features and Volkswagens commitment to reliability, the Taos offers a compelling choice for those seeking compact SUV versatility.This low mileage SUV has just 3,927 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 174HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Taos's trim level is Trendline 4MOTION. Standard features include heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, blind spot alert, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Seat -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
(ACC) Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
4 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
55 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Regenerative Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
5.20 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Additional Features
BLIND SPOT ALERT
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Collision Mitigation
Blind Spot Alert Blind Spot
Engine: 1.5-TSI 174 HP 4-Cylinder
4608# Gvwr 425.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Tires: 215/55R18 95H All-Season
Wheels: 18" Kentucky Alloy
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
$29,995
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2025 Volkswagen Taos