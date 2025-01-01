$35,500+ taxes & licensing
2026 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD LT, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, CACTI
2026 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD LT, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, CACTI
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$35,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,581KM
VIN 3GNAXPEG1TL140345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cacti Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-9126A
- Mileage 4,581 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW
Compare at $36565 - Myers Cadillac is just $35500!
26 EQUINOX LT CACTI GREEN- FWD, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE II * 8-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT ADJUSTER * 2-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT ADJUSTER * CABIN HUMIDITY AND WINDSHIELD SENSOR * RAINSENSE INTERMITTENT FRONT WIPERS * DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL * HEATED WIPER PARK * AUTOSENSE, HANDS-FREE POWER PROGRAMMABLE LIFTGATE * SUNGLASS HOLDER * WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING * UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE * EVOTEX SEATING IN BLACK OR ARTEMIS GREY, BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES. NON SMOKER. LIKE NEW
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety Alert Seat
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Headrest, rear center
Remote panic alarm
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Keyless open and start
Air filter, pollutant
Armrest, rear center, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Vehicle health management
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Google Automotive Services capable
Windows, remote express-up/-down driver and express-down all passengers
Driver Information Center 11" diagonal Driver Information Centre
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Rear seat reminder
Brake lining wear indicator
Reverse Automatic Braking
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops
Blind Zone Steering Assist
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use
Side Bicyclist Alert
Mechanical
All-Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Emissions, federal
Emissions, federal requirements
Alternator, 130 amps
Drive mode selector
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, turned down, hidden
Fuel, gasoline, E15
ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT
Brake, automatic vehicle hold
Battery, 70AH, 12V, 760 cold-cranking amps
Brake rotor, FNC
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
GVWR, 4850 lbs. (2200 kg) (AWD only.)
Brakes, 16" front sliding caliper disc, 16" rear sliding caliper disc
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Mechanical jack with tools
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Tail lamps, LED
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Tire, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall
Wheel, compact spare 17" (43.2 cm) steel
Shutters, front upper and lower grille, active
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, standard speaker system
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
USB ports, 2 type-C located on back of centre console, charge-only
5G vehicle connectivity (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Carpeted load floor
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$35,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2026 Chevrolet Equinox