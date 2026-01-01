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This unit is arriving soon, call to be the first to book an appointment!

2026 Hyundai Elantra

5,162 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Hyundai Elantra

HTD SEATS | CARPLY | ALLOYS | ARRVING SOON!!

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13988151

2026 Hyundai Elantra

HTD SEATS | CARPLY | ALLOYS | ARRVING SOON!!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
5,162KM
VIN KMHLM4DG3TU132081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 260657
  • Mileage 5,162 KM

Vehicle Description

This unit is arriving soon, call to be the first to book an appointment!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2026 Hyundai Elantra