$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2026 Nissan Kicks
SV AWD - Low Mileage
2026 Nissan Kicks
SV AWD - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
414KM
VIN 3N8AP6CB8TL345403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P7018
- Mileage 414 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This vehicle combines contemporary design with everyday practicality, offering smooth handling and advanced safety technology for a confident drive. This 2026 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2026 Kicks is here for it. This low mileage SUV has just 414 km. It's Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV AWD. Its sculpted body features bold black cladding, body-coloured accents, and a convenient power liftgate for easy cargo access. Inside, the cabin offers heated front seats, a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel, and premium interior finishes with piano black and metallic accents. A 12.3-inch touchscreen with NissanConnect keeps you seamlessly connected through wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth streaming. Convenience features like keyless entry with push-button start, Intelligent Cruise Control, and flexible 60/40 split-folding rear seats enhance daily comfort, while advanced safety technologiesincluding Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Intelligent Emergency Brakinghelp keep you protected on every journey.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This vehicle combines contemporary design with everyday practicality, offering smooth handling and advanced safety technology for a confident drive. This 2026 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2026 Kicks is here for it. This low mileage SUV has just 414 km. It's Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV AWD. Its sculpted body features bold black cladding, body-coloured accents, and a convenient power liftgate for easy cargo access. Inside, the cabin offers heated front seats, a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel, and premium interior finishes with piano black and metallic accents. A 12.3-inch touchscreen with NissanConnect keeps you seamlessly connected through wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth streaming. Convenience features like keyless entry with push-button start, Intelligent Cruise Control, and flexible 60/40 split-folding rear seats enhance daily comfort, while advanced safety technologiesincluding Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Intelligent Emergency Brakinghelp keep you protected on every journey.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Honda Civic Sedan Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats 128,784 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport I-LINE ProACTIVE 20,207 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey Limited - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $41.85 /Wk 155,654 KM $10,085 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2026 Nissan Kicks