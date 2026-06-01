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2026 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline
2026 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$40,959
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
8,000KM
VIN 3VVUC7B20TM030053
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine grey
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N8029
- Mileage 8,000 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Wireless Charing, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Alert
The 2026 Volkswagen Taos adapts smoothly from city commutes to weekend escapes thanks to its smart usability and refined build.
From the outside, the 2026 Taos presents sleek body lines, a refreshed front fascia and modern lighting that reflect a confident, urban-ready look. Inside, the cabin features intuitive connectivity, quality materials and seating designed to comfortably accommodate both driver and passengers. With its thoughtful flexibility, smart features and Volkswagens commitment to reliability, the Taos offers a compelling choice for those seeking compact SUV versatility.
This Alpine Grey SUV has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline. Standard features include wireless device charging, remote engine start, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, blind spot alert, and autonomous emergency braking. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 8000 km.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Incentives expire 2026-06-30. See dealer for details.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
The 2026 Volkswagen Taos adapts smoothly from city commutes to weekend escapes thanks to its smart usability and refined build.
From the outside, the 2026 Taos presents sleek body lines, a refreshed front fascia and modern lighting that reflect a confident, urban-ready look. Inside, the cabin features intuitive connectivity, quality materials and seating designed to comfortably accommodate both driver and passengers. With its thoughtful flexibility, smart features and Volkswagens commitment to reliability, the Taos offers a compelling choice for those seeking compact SUV versatility.
This Alpine Grey SUV has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline. Standard features include wireless device charging, remote engine start, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, blind spot alert, and autonomous emergency braking. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 8000 km.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Incentives expire 2026-06-30. See dealer for details.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power recline and 2-way driver power lumbar support
(ACC) Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist
Blind Spot Alert Blind Spot
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Fiji Alloy
Tires: 215/55R18 95H All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
55 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Regenerative Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
5.20 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5-TSI 174 HP 4-Cylinder
4608# Gvwr 425.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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$40,959
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Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2026 Volkswagen Taos