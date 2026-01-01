$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2026 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline Turbo R-Line
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
Used
2,281KM
VIN 3VVUW7RM2TM009428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B8109
- Mileage 2,281 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Premium Audio, HUD, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Massage Seats!
The 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan features advanced safety and driver-assist technologies engineered to support your journey with confidence. This 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
From the outside, the 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan makes a bold impression with its upright proportions, sharp body lines and modern lighting elements that reflect Volkswagens evolving design language. Inside, the cabin highlights quality materials, intuitive connectivity and seating designed to comfortably accommodate passengers and gear. With its refined look, intelligent features and Volkswagens reputation for engineering, the Tiguan delivers a well-balanced and engaging compact SUV experience. This low mileage SUV has just 2,281 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Oryx White Pearl Effect in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline Turbo R-Line. This range-topping trim rewards you with a 12-speaker harman/kardon audio system, a driver's head-up display, dual-panel sunroof and blacked out exterior styling, along with other standard features like ventilated and heated front seats with massaging function, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control, remote engine start, wireless device charging, and an upgraded 15-inch infotainment screen with inbuilt navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include an aerial view camera system, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, blind spot alert, and front and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, HUD, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Massage Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Seating
MASSAGE SEATS
Cooled Seats
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HUD
BLIND SPOT ALERT
360 Camera
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
2026 Volkswagen Tiguan