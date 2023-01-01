Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1992 Autozam AZ-1

106,069 KM

Details Description Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
1992 Autozam AZ-1

1992 Autozam AZ-1

Watch This Vehicle

1992 Autozam AZ-1

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1689186732
  2. 1689186732
  3. 1689186732
  4. 1689186732
  5. 1689186732
  6. 1689186732
  7. 1689186731
  8. 1689186732
  9. 1689186732
  10. 1689186732
  11. 1689186731
  12. 1689186731
  13. 1689186732
  14. 1689186732
  15. 1689186732
  16. 1689186541
  17. 1689186541
  18. 1689186540
  19. 1689186590
  20. 1689186733
  21. 1689186732
  22. 1689186733
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,069KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10170618
  • VIN: 000000PG6SA101383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 106,069 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is your chance to own one of the most unique vehicles on the road – This is one of my personal cars, I have been driving this AZ-1 for almost 4 years and LOVE it, but it is time to let it go(my kids are getting bigger)  This AZ-1 has been painted yellow at some point (originally red) Mechanically almost completely stock (new air intake) the interior has seen the seats re-covered in black leather with yellow trim.   I replaced the steering wheel with a smaller MOMO one to allow my 6 ft frame to enter with ease.  Stereo has been replaced with a Bluetooth & Sirius unit as well as new speakers.  The A/C works, this is very important on those hot sunny days! Comes with a second set of wheels and tires and a few other odds and ends.  Clean Ontario ownership, and safety provided.   Car is located in Owen Sound.  

I believe there are between 8 to 10 of these in Canada, serious inquires only, there are a lot of video’s on the internet if you just want to see what it is, but if you want to buy one, here it is…

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Interior

Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 118,430 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 92,411 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 97,921 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory