$29,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-371-4000
1992 Autozam AZ-1
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10170618
- VIN: 000000PG6SA101383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 106,069 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is your chance to own one of the most unique vehicles on the road – This is one of my personal cars, I have been driving this AZ-1 for almost 4 years and LOVE it, but it is time to let it go(my kids are getting bigger) This AZ-1 has been painted yellow at some point (originally red) Mechanically almost completely stock (new air intake) the interior has seen the seats re-covered in black leather with yellow trim. I replaced the steering wheel with a smaller MOMO one to allow my 6 ft frame to enter with ease. Stereo has been replaced with a Bluetooth & Sirius unit as well as new speakers. The A/C works, this is very important on those hot sunny days! Comes with a second set of wheels and tires and a few other odds and ends. Clean Ontario ownership, and safety provided. Car is located in Owen Sound.
I believe there are between 8 to 10 of these in Canada, serious inquires only, there are a lot of video’s on the internet if you just want to see what it is, but if you want to buy one, here it is…
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.