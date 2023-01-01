2007 Chevrolet Corvette

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

5 4 , 9 8 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10026897

10026897 Stock #: U928

U928 VIN: 1G1YY26U475126272

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 54,983 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Satellite Radio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Power Outlet Additional Features Heads-Up Display

