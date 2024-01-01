$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240
Used
218,860KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDU45DX7U108925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 218,860 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
2007 Hyundai Elantra