2007 Hyundai Elantra

218,860 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2007 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2007 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
218,860KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDU45DX7U108925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 218,860 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-XXXX

519-376-2240

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

2007 Hyundai Elantra