2008 Honda Accord
EX
353,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9843011
- Stock #: 23054A
- VIN: 1HGCP26778A806367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 353,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
