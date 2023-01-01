2008 Honda Accord

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9843011

9843011 Stock #: 23054A

23054A VIN: 1HGCP26778A806367

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 353,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.