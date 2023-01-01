Menu
2008 Honda Accord

353,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

2008 Honda Accord

2008 Honda Accord

EX

2008 Honda Accord

EX

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

353,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9843011
  • Stock #: 23054A
  • VIN: 1HGCP26778A806367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 353,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

