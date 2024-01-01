Menu
2008 Volkswagen City Jetta

285,279 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2.0L

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

Used
285,279KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWTK49M98M668356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 03568PA
  • Mileage 285,279 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240

