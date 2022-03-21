Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

238,333 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grey Motors Mazda

519-376-2240

GL

Location

Grey Motors Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

238,333KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8916967
  • Stock #: 22059A
  • VIN: 5NMSG13E49H293741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 238,333 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

