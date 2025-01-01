Menu
2011 Mazda CX-7

90,522 KM

Details Features

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mazda CX-7

GX

13172030

2011 Mazda CX-7

GX

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,522KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3ER2B5XB0388722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,522 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240

