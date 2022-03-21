Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

38,594 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Grey Motors Mazda

519-376-2240

Location

38,594KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8727386
  • Stock #: 03485P
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY6B0101582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

