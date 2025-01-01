Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Toyota RAV4

448,350 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle
12629613

2011 Toyota RAV4

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
448,350KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BK4DV9BW052984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 448,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition 50,534 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 118,250 KM $42,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition 67,390 KM $30,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-376-XXXX

(click to show)

519-376-2240

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

2011 Toyota RAV4