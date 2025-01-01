$12,511+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
LIMITED
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$12,511
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and comfortable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited from LuckyDog Motors. With its spacious interior, powerful 3.5L V6 engine, and all-wheel drive, this Santa Fe is perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone who wants a capable vehicle that can get them where they need to go. This Blue exterior Santa Fe with a Brown interior boasts a long list of features including heated seats, power seats, a sunroof, and a premium sound system. This well-maintained Santa Fe has 152,120km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.
This Santa Fe Limited is loaded with features designed to make every ride comfortable and enjoyable. The leather seats are incredibly comfortable, while the power seats ensure that everyone finds the perfect driving position. The sunroof allows for a bright and airy interior, while the premium sound system will keep you entertained on long drives. And when the weather turns cold, you'll appreciate the heated seats and heated mirrors.
This 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited is a great value for a used SUV. Contact LuckyDog Motors today to schedule a test drive and experience this vehicle firsthand.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
