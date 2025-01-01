Menu
Looking for a reliable and comfortable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited from LuckyDog Motors. With its spacious interior, powerful 3.5L V6 engine, and all-wheel drive, this Santa Fe is perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone who wants a capable vehicle that can get them where they need to go. This Blue exterior Santa Fe with a Brown interior boasts a long list of features including heated seats, power seats, a sunroof, and a premium sound system. This well-maintained Santa Fe has 152,120km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.

This Santa Fe Limited is loaded with features designed to make every ride comfortable and enjoyable. The leather seats are incredibly comfortable, while the power seats ensure that everyone finds the perfect driving position. The sunroof allows for a bright and airy interior, while the premium sound system will keep you entertained on long drives. And when the weather turns cold, youll appreciate the heated seats and heated mirrors.

This 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited is a great value for a used SUV. Contact LuckyDog Motors today to schedule a test drive and experience this vehicle firsthand.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

152,120 KM

Details

$12,511

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

12281490

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,511

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,120KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZHDAGXCG131647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and comfortable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited from LuckyDog Motors. With its spacious interior, powerful 3.5L V6 engine, and all-wheel drive, this Santa Fe is perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone who wants a capable vehicle that can get them where they need to go. This Blue exterior Santa Fe with a Brown interior boasts a long list of features including heated seats, power seats, a sunroof, and a premium sound system. This well-maintained Santa Fe has 152,120km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.

This Santa Fe Limited is loaded with features designed to make every ride comfortable and enjoyable. The leather seats are incredibly comfortable, while the power seats ensure that everyone finds the perfect driving position. The sunroof allows for a bright and airy interior, while the premium sound system will keep you entertained on long drives. And when the weather turns cold, you'll appreciate the heated seats and heated mirrors.

This 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited is a great value for a used SUV. Contact LuckyDog Motors today to schedule a test drive and experience this vehicle firsthand.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-XXXX

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,511

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe