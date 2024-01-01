Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

234,905 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

Used
234,905KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF5C1535604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 234,905 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

