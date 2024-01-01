Menu
Wow, here is a great example of a garage kept, never seen winter MINI COOPER S - fast! Fun!   Drop the top and let the wind flow through your hair, this is one car that will always put a smile on your face!!! 

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.

2012 MINI Cooper Convertible

89,450 KM

Details Description Features

$14,873

+ tax & licensing
2012 MINI Cooper Convertible

S

2012 MINI Cooper Convertible

S

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,873

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,450KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWZP3C56CT249981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 89,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow, here is a great example of a garage kept, never seen winter MINI COOPER S - fast! Fun!   Drop the top and let the wind flow through your hair, this is one car that will always put a smile on your face!!! 

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000

$14,873

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2012 MINI Cooper Convertible