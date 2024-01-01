Menu
Its a TOYOTA!  Might be the smallest car we have ever had here - easy to park and drive, it will turn on a dime and fun to drive!  The hood and roof have been wrapped in Carbon Fiber, it has a set of both All Season Tires (on RIMS) and SNOW TIRES on RIMS.   

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.

2012 Scion iQ

128,473 KM

$7,911

+ tax & licensing
LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN JTNJJXB01CJ015964

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 128,473 KM

It's a TOYOTA!  Might be the smallest car we have ever had here - easy to park and drive, it will turn on a dime and fun to drive!  The hood and roof have been wrapped in Carbon Fiber, it has a set of both All Season Tires (on RIMS) and SNOW TIRES on RIMS.   

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Cloth Seats

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

