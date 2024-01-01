$7,911+ tax & licensing
2012 Scion iQ
3dr HB
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$7,911
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 128,473 KM
Vehicle Description
It's a TOYOTA! Might be the smallest car we have ever had here - easy to park and drive, it will turn on a dime and fun to drive! The hood and roof have been wrapped in Carbon Fiber, it has a set of both All Season Tires (on RIMS) and SNOW TIRES on RIMS.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
LuckyDog Motors
