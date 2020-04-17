Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Subaru Forester

X Convenience

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Forester

X Convenience

Location

Owen Sound Subaru

202405 Hwy 6 & 21, RR5, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

1-877-677-4293

Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,300KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4881618
  • Stock #: S04105A
  • VIN: JF2SHCBC9CH407266
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One owner, bought and serviced here. No accidents. Great shape! HST and Lic. not included.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owen Sound Subaru

2012 Subaru Forester...
 123,300 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Impreza ...
 39,800 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 22,300 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
Owen Sound Subaru

Owen Sound Subaru

202405 Hwy 6 & 21, RR5, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-877-677-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-677-4293

Alternate Numbers
519-371-2255

Send A Message