2012 Toyota Highlander

140,509 KM

Details Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Grey Motors Mazda

519-376-2240

Location

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

  1. 9171607
  2. 9171607
  3. 9171607
140,509KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9171607
  • Stock #: 22077A
  • VIN: 5TDBK3EH1CS138926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,509 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
5 Speed Automatic

