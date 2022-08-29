2013 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 7 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9276025

9276025 Stock #: 03481PA

03481PA VIN: JM1BL1UF3D1813935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 136,750 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.