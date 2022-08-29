Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

140,904 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grey Motors Mazda

519-376-2240

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Grey Motors Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,904KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9285019
  Stock #: 22084A
  VIN: JM1BL1UF4D1713620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,904 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grey Motors Mazda

Grey Motors Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

