2013 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 9 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9285019

9285019 Stock #: 22084A

22084A VIN: JM1BL1UF4D1713620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 140,904 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.